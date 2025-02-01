Community Rallies Around 5-Year-Old Bennett During His Cancer Battle

February 1, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A fundraiser is being held next month in Fowlerville to benefit the son of two FCS employees, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.



5-year-old Bennett Salisbury was diagnosed with Wilms Tumor, a form of kidney cancer, in November. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy.



Michelle Spisz, one of Bennett’s “aunts through love,” said he spent several weeks in the hospital after his diagnosis in October. He had his kidney removed and began treatment, but she said he has remained positive about the experience.



“He is a warrior for sure, as all kids who are cancer warriors are,” she said. “I think children just have a way of handling things and making things ok. He’s handling everything very well.”



The #BearsforBennett campaign on Facebook has taken off. Livingston County groups, including the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Livingston County Health Department, have posted pictures with inspiring messages and stuffed bears. Even the Livingston County Animal Shelter got in on the action, posting photos of adoptable animals posing with bears.



Go to bearsforbennett.com for more information on the campaign.



Spisz said they hope the campaign is something that will carry on after Bennett comes out on the other side of his cancer battle, helping inspire kids across the country facing similar diagnoses.



She said it was another way people can show Bennett they’re supporting him.



To help with medical costs and other financial burdens during Bennet’s treatment, there is a spaghetti dinner and silent auction scheduled for Feb. 22 at the VFW Hall, located at 215 Veterans Drive.



The all-you-can-eat dinner is $12 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and under. All the proceeds will go directly to the Salisbury family.



The silent auction will feature items donated by local businesses and community members.



Volunteers and donations are still needed. They need 29 jars of spaghetti sauce, one tray of cookies and a large box of utensils. The Meal Donation Sign-up is linked below. All donations must be dropped off no later than Feb. 15.



There is also a GoFundMe set up for the family. The link is also below.



“As Bennet continues his battle with cancer, Fowlerville is proving that no family fights alone,” an email about the event said.



(photo credit: bearsforbennett)