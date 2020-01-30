Community Pays Tribute To Brighton Girl

January 30, 2020

As friends, family and the community prepare to say good bye to a young Brighton High School student whose life was cut tragically short, expressions of sorrow have now gone all the way to Congress.



On Thursday night, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin delivered remarks concerning the recent passing of Madison Wegener. The 14-year-old Wegener passed away last week at the University of Michigan Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor after a years-long battle with pulmonary hypertension, a type of high blood pressure that affects the arteries in the lungs and the right side of the heart. Slotkin said the young girl’s impact was far and wide, both in life and in death. "Because of her illness, Maddy became an advocate for organ donation at a young age. In her selflessness, upon her death Maddie was able to save four lives and also provide the gift of sight through her organ donations. Think about that. Maddie's generosity of spirit sets a powerful example as he legacy will live on in her family, in her community and in those she helped save."



Fellow students have also stepped up to honor Wegener, including wearing purple t-shirts to last Friday’s Brighton girls’ basketball game. Purple and periwinkle are the official colors of pulmonary hypertension awareness. In addition, players, students, staff and spectators all sang her favorite song, “Sweet Caroline” at halftime.



Visitation is taking place today until 8pm at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home in Brighton. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am Friday at the 2/42 Community Church in Genoa Township. You’ll find additional details through the link below. (JK)