Community Park Grant For Northfield Township Possibly In Jeopardy

December 18, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some grant funding for a community park project in Northfield Township appears to be in jeopardy.



Northfield Township issued an update on the status of the project on Wednesday.



It said over the course of the past week, the Michigan House of Representatives blocked $645 (M) million in previously approved state funding from carrying over into the new fiscal year.



The $2 (M) million Michigan Enhancement Grant that Northfield Township was awarded for the Northfield Community Park was included in that package of blocked spending.



On Tuesday evening, the Michigan Senate voted to restore most of the blocked funding. The township said the issue will go back to the House for a vote, providing an opportunity to restore the funding for the Community Park project.



Township staff continues to plan for the execution of the park improvements until officially notified that funding is unavailable. That includes presenting a draft of the Community Park Site Plan to the Board of Trustees on January 13th. The township said “We remain hopeful that we will be able to move forward with this project in the New Year”.



The proposed project involves enhanced waterfront improvements on the western shore of Whitmore Lake at the Northfield Community Park on Main Street.



New waterfront amenities would include a boardwalk and fishing pier, sidewalk, kayak launch and ice fishing access, shoreline restoration including native aquatic plantings, and a crosswalk to access parking and other recreational facilities at the Northfield Community Park located directly across Main Street.