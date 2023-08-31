Input Sought For 2023 Community Health Needs Assessment

August 31, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents are encouraged to offer their input as part of the 2023 Community Health Needs Assessment survey.



Trinity Health Livingston is partnering with the Livingston County Health Department to conduct the survey. It’s required by the federal government to be conducted every three years by all non-profit health care facilities. The results are used to assess, prioritize and address the needs of the community.



The survey helps both the Hospital and the Health Department evaluate changing health and social needs of the community. The community's input allows the organizations to ensure all voices in Livingston County are heard - especially those experiencing poverty and other vulnerabilities.



Once completed, the assessment will be shared publicly online and utilized to prioritize focus areas for the hospital's community benefit planning.



Trinity Health Livingston President John O’Malley said “The health and social needs identified by the community through the CHNA process guides the Trinity Health Livingston’s Community Health local strategic initiatives every three years. We are excited to partner with the Livingston Health Department so each organization gains a deeper understanding of the community we both serve and love".

Anyone who lives in Livingston County is encouraged to complete the anonymous survey.



The survey will remain open until October 13th. A link is provided.



There’s also an opportunity at the end of the survey to win a $50 Visa gift card. Names and contact information provided for that will remain confidential and will not be linked with anyone’s survey answers.