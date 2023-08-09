Community Mourns Loss of Retired Putnam Twp. Firefighter

August 9, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Pinckney community remembers former Putnam Township Firefighter, Mike Carter (pictured), who passed away on August 6 at the age of 63.



Carter served on the Putnam Township Fire Department for over 20 years and retired as a Lieutenant in 2007.



According to a post made on the Department's Facebook page, Carter was a dedicated and hardworking member of the department and for the Pinckney community.



An informal memorial will be held at the Putnam Township Fire Station on Saturday, August 12 at 12:00 p.m. The station is located at 3250 W M 36, Pinckney, MI 48169.



Livingston County Central Dispatch will be toning out his last call at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.



The obituary can be found at the provided link. Also provided is a link to the Putnam Township Fire Department's Facebook page.