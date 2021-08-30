Community Honors WWII Vet With Birthday Parade

August 30, 2021

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





A highly decorated combat veteran who in a few days will celebrate his 99th birthday has been honored for his service in World War II.



Sunday evening, a motorcade consisting of over 50 vehicles proceeded from Hawkins Elementary School at Lee and Rickett roads to the home of Clemence Sperkoski to honor the man everyone calls “Clem”.



The soft-spoken Sperkoski told WHMI that the motorcade and party that ensued, “was all a surprise.” Some well-known public figures in Livingston County stopped by to show their support, among them Chief Judge Michael Hatty of the 44th Circuit Court, retired former circuit judge Daniel Burress, 22nd District State Sen. Lana Theis, and state representatives Bob Bezotte of the 47th District and Ann Bollin of the 42nd District - Theis, Bezotte and Bollin all being Republicans.



Bryan Bradford, who founded the Veterans Connected veteran support group, organized the motorcade. Bradford said, in his words, “It’s a complete honor to cover what I regard as the Greatest Generation.” He said the organization’s mission “is to help all vets get all the way home and leave no one behind.”



Sperkoski is a widower whose wife passed away several years ago. He has two daughters, four granddaughters and one great-granddaughter. He still lives in his own home and does his own cooking and laundry. However, his two daughters come by regularly to do much of the housework, “to keep the place tidy,” as daughter Pat Butts tells it. Although he uses a cane when standing or walking, he regularly exercises on a stationary bicycle to keep in shape. Sperkoski’s favorite activity is watching the Detroit Tigers on TV during the baseball season and playing Euchre with his extended family.



Sperkoski saw combat duty in Burma Campaign during World War II, miraculously escaping injury as a sergeant in the 888th Ordnance Company while it was fighting the Imperial Japanese Army. The unit’s directive was to deliver munitions to the beleaguered Chinese, who were also fighting the Japanese.



Sperkoski, who held the rank of sergeant, received numerous honors and decorations at the end of the war, including the Victory Medal, Bronze Star, four overseas service bars and several other honors.



After the war, Sperkoski returned to the Metro Detroit area and played base fiddle and tuba for a couple of well-known local bands including the Ted Leonard Band and the Stanley Adamson band, which - among other venues - played at Burroughs Farms near Brighton. For 50 years, Burroughs Farms served as a recreational center for the employees of Burroughs Corporation.



As a person who has lived for nearly a century, he counts his blessings, saying he is “grateful for every year,” while adding, “I take it one day at a time.”



Top photo: Rep. Bob Bezotte presenting a proclamation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state legislature honoring Sperkoski for his WWII service.



Middle photo: Sperkoski (middle) standing with family members and Veterans Connected head Bryan Bradford. (Second from right)



Bottom photo: Sperkoski posing with his 99th birthday cake and an outsize birthday card.