$78,000 In Grants Awarded To Local Non-Profits By Community Foundation For Livingston County

July 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Community Foundation for Livingston County announced that it awarded grants totaling $78,000 to eight non-profit organizations for projects within Livingston County.



Board Chair Tim Corrigan said “The Community Foundation for Livingston County board is committed to making our community a place where everyone can thrive. By funding in multiple issues, we are able to help address the challenges facing many Livingston residents, from youth to seniors, including the most vulnerable in our community. We were able to help fund programs in the arts, affordable housing, workforce, cancer support and dental health.”



The organizations receiving the 2026 grants are:



• $10,000 to the Accounting Aid Society for financial empowerment through tax filing assistance



• $10,000 to Cleary University for its Secunda high school art Immersion program: Inspired Creations



• $10,000 to Community Catalysts Development Company for its housing facility Bethel Suites



• $8,000 to Howell Public Schools for an Anne Frank Exhibit and Student Docent Experience



• $10,000 to LACASA for its Workforce Stability and Organizational Resilience Initiative



• $10,000 to Livingston County Catholic Charities for substance abuse counseling and recovery support services



• $10,000 to New Day Foundation for Families for cancer support services to caregivers in Livingston County



• $10,000 to Vina Community Dental Center for Healthy Smiles for People in Need





Corrigan added “We are fortunate to have had so many contributors over the years to build the Community Foundation for Livingston County allowing us to invest in the vibrancy of our county, now and forever”.





About the Community Foundation for Livingston County:



“Since its inception in 1991, the Community Foundation for Livingston County has awarded in excess of $1 million dollars through more than 160 grants. Its goal is to support and improve public well-being and quality of life in the areas of economic development, human services, arts, civic affairs, education, health and the environment in Livingston County. The Community Foundation for Livingston County has also established 19 funds to recognize individuals and businesses in Livingston County, growing the foundation’s endowment to more than $1.8 million in assets. For more information, please visit www.cflivingston.org. The Community Foundation for Livingston County is an affiliate of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan”.