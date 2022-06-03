CFLC Hosting Two Virtual Office Hour Events

June 3, 2022

A local Foundation has announced virtual office hours in which Livingston County non-profits, government agencies and schools can find out more about current and upcoming grant opportunities.



The Community Foundation for Livingston County says the purpose of the meetings is to provide an informal but informative forum for people interested in learning more about the application requirements, process and timeline of funding opportunities. Those attending should be prepared to ask questions and get them answered.



Greg Yankee, a senior program officer for CFLC, will host virtual office hours on Wednesday, June 22nd from 3 to 4 pm and again on Tuesday, June 28th from 10 to 11 am.



Interested representatives should contact Yankee at gyankee@cfsem.org and include a preferred date to receive a Zoom link for the chosen meeting.



Yankee is a Senior Program Officer at the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and assists the Community Foundation for Livingston County’s Advisory Council in its review of grant applications.



Established in 1991, the purpose of the Community Foundation is to give back to Livingston County in support of public well-being and quality of life, enduring solutions and everlasting positive impact.



More information on the Community Foundation for Livingston County is available in the provided link.