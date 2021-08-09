Community Foundation Awards Five New Grants

August 9, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Five local non-profit organizations have been awarded grants from the Community Foundation for Livingston County.



Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded over $900,000 through more than 150 grants. Its goal is to support and improve public well-being and quality of life in the areas of economic development, human services, arts, civic affairs, education, health, and the environment in Livingston County. T



his month they are distributing another $28,100 in funding to 5 non-profit organizations.



LACASA is receiving $10,000 to support the restoration of playgroups for kids and parents. $5,100 is going to Work Skills Corporation to support the purchase of 3 tabletop decontamination cabinets. The Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority will be awarded $5,000 for security cameras at the Hive Youth Center. Another $5,000 will go to the Pinckney Community Public Library for touchless water fountains. Finally, $3,000 will go to Trinity Health/St. Joseph Mercy Livingston to support the creation of respite rooms for caregivers of COVID patients.



Foundation Board Chair Rick Scofield said, in a release, that they are pleased to provide these grants and are fortunate to have had so many contributors over the years to build the Community Foundation for Livingston County up.