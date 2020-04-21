Community Foundation Awards Grants To Help Fight Outbreak

April 21, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Several community organizations helping in the battle against coronavirus are getting help from the Community Foundation for Livingston County.



Seven grants totaling $75,000 are being awarded to help target and meet emergency community needs during the crisis. Community Foundation board member Doris Ostrander said, in a release, that these grants will be for general operating support, so that organizations can do what they need to support their staff, individuals, and families they serve.



To help in these efforts, St. Joseph Mercy Livingston will be receiving $15,000. Receiving $10,000 grants will be LACASA, Livingston County Catholic Charities, The Salvation Army of Livingston County, Work Skills Foundation, the Livingston County United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, and Ann Arbor Spark for helping leverage additional resources for small businesses in Livingston County.



Foundation Chairman Rick Scofield said they are fortunate to have had so many contributors to the Community Foundation over the years, which is allowing them to now be in the position to provide much needed financial help to organizations that could not have predicted these events.



Board member Denise Brennan-Nelson added that her heart is full of gratitude for the quick action by the board and for the impact that these grants will have to help out the community during these trying times.



For more information on the Community Foundation, visit their website, www.cflivingston.org.