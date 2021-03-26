COVID Grants Available Through Community Foundation

March 26, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local organization aiming to make Livingston County a better place is seeking non-profits who could benefit from a pandemic grant.



For 30 years, the Community Foundation for Livingston County has been a permanent community endowment established to enhance the quality of life in the county. 501(c)(3)s, government entities, school districts and universities that provide programs serving Livingston County can now apply for a new round of COVID-19 grant funding through them. Organizations looking to recover and restore organizational capacity and programming challenges in light of pandemic challenges may also apply.



Grant applications should address the organization’s unique needs due to pandemic challenges. Potential applicants are encouraged to contact the Community Foundation’s Senior Program Officer, Gregory Yankee, to discuss a proposed project before submission.



Contact him by email at gyankee@cfsem.org.



For more information, including how to apply, visit https://www.cflivingston.org/grants



The deadline to apply is April 15th.