Community Conversation On Youth Suicide Prevention Thursday In Howell

March 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A community conversation on youth suicide prevention is set this week in Howell.



A release states in response to “a troubling rise in suicides in the Howell community”, local resident, advocate and founder of the non-profit "Love Dahlia", Angelina Siders is hosting a community-wide conversation focused on youth suicide prevention and collective action.



Siders, who tragically lost her child to suicide in November 2024, is bringing together community members to begin an urgent and open dialogue about how Howell can better support its youth and prevent further loss. She says the recent rash of suicides in the community has underscored the need for immediate awareness, collaboration, and solutions.



Siders said “This is not an issue that one family, one school, or one organization can solve alone. This is a moment for our entire community to come together. We need adults, youth, educators, business owners, community leaders, and elected officials at the table. Our kids need all of us.”



The “Community Conversation on Youth Suicide Prevention” is this Thursday at 7pm at the Oceola Community Center off Latson Road.



The event will serve as the first of many community conversations dedicated to understanding the challenges facing local youth and identifying meaningful ways the community can respond.



Attendees will have the opportunity to share perspectives, listen to others, and begin building a network of support and action focused on protecting the wellbeing of Howell’s young people.



All community members are encouraged to attend including students, parents, educators, mental health professionals, faith leaders, business owners, and “anyone committed to helping address this urgent issue”.



Siders says “This gathering marks the beginning of an ongoing effort to bring the Howell community together around a shared mission: protecting and supporting the young people who call Howell home”.