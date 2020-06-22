2|42 Community Church to Host ‘CommUNITY Conversation’ Kick-off

June 22, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Livingston County community is encouraged to attend a collective gathering and moment of silence in the spirit of diversity.



2|42 Community Church will host a ‘CommUNITY Conversation’ kick-off event that will serve as an opportunity for people to come together in person (or virtually) to listen, learn, and lend their voice. The event will take place at the 2|42 Community Center located at 7526 Grand River in Brighton on Friday from 6-7 pm. The outdoor service will kick off with remarks from Michelle Ounanian, the Next Steps Pastor at 2|42 Church. That will be followed by a devotional invitation to the community to join in a moment of silence, respect, and honor shared by DJ Reed, the Pastor at Chilson Hills Church. Dr. Regina Banks-Hall, the Dean of Graduate & Professional Studies at Cleary University, will deliver a keynote address. As the event concludes, organizers say the community will be invited to engage in ongoing efforts to bring diversity equity and inclusion to the forefront of the Livingston County community.



President of Livingston Diversity Council Nicole Matthews-Creech says they’re looking forward to ongoing efforts and collaborations with community leaders and residents alike to engage in ‘CommUNITY Conversations’. She says everyone needs to come together and show up for each other - and this is just the start.



Friday’s event is one part of an ongoing effort to be hosted by the Livingston County Diversity Council as part of a 21-day racial equity challenge. Other opportunities are said to be in the works and more details will be released Friday. A link to the event Facebook page is provided.