Community Connect 2021 Cancelled

November 16, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A yearly event that brings help and resources to those in need is being cancelled due to the pandemic.



In normal years, Community Connect draws 600 to 800 guests and volunteers. The event, which normally takes place in February, connects people with needed information, resources, and free services in a family friendly environment. Guests had the opportunity to receive food, clothing, books, personal care items, haircuts, free health screening, legal consultation, and check out employment services.



Due to restrictions surrounding the pandemic, the decision was made to cancel the upcoming event. Their planning committee felt there was no safe way to hold a gathering of that size at this time and did not want to endanger guests, who may be at a higher risk for contracting the disease. But they also recognize the necessity for supports and resources and are pledging to continue to meet to find alternate ways to provide for the unmet needs of local individuals and families.



In a release from the Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care, Community Collaborative Planner Amy Johnston said they are dedicated to pivoting from the established event and creating a new and safe way to support those in need.



