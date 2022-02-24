Community Connect Helps Nearly 150 Local Households

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care is thanking all who helped make this year’s Community Connect a success.



Community Connect is an annual outreach event that provides essential goods and services to area-residents in-need. Now in its 15th year, the 2022 event held earlier this month was able to provide help to 277 guests in 148 households, including 101 first-timers. Eighty-three-percent of guests were from Livingston County, with the remaining amount coming from 7 different surrounding communities.



On top of information and services, attendees were able to collect food, personal care kits, laundry detergent, and clothing including winter gear, socks, and diapers at no cost to them.



As a result, the Community Connect Planning Committee is thanking all the residents, local businesses, churches, community service groups and community partners who contributed through donations, volunteer time, and sharing the event with their network. In all, 44 exhibitors took part and were supported by 165 volunteers who donated 650 combined hours of their time.



The event took place on February 5th, at 2|42 Community Church in Genoa Township.



Those seeking more information are invited to check in with the event’s Facebook page.