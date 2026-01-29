Community Connect Returns Next Weekend

January 29, 2026

The 19th Annual Community Connect event returns next weekend.



The one-day event brings together free resources, information, and connection to services. Anyone in the Livingston County community who could benefit from the services and resources is welcome to attend.



The Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care is hosting the event on Saturday, February 7th at 2/42 Community Church in Genoa Township.



Organizers say the event will offer many valuable resources for Livingston County residents.



Some of the free services will include health screenings, haircuts, legal services, and information on topics like housing, utility programs, health and human services and basic needs. Many free resources will be available as well.



Those who attend can pick up personal care items, winter gear, laundry detergent, diapers, food and more.



Community Collaborative Planner Grace Dennis told WHMI the committee works together with partners toward a county-wide solution for homelessness. She said Community Connect is one of their events put on each year to connect individuals to resources and services.

Last year, Dennis said they had just over 630 guests so they’re anticipating a bit more this year.

Dennis added Community Connect really is a one-stop-shop and they have a lot lined up this year. She clarified that there is no need to arrive super early as there will be lots of supplies, giveaways, and agencies to connect with throughout the entirely of the event.

No registration is needed to attend the event and families are welcome. However, childcare will not be provided.



This year, the Secretary of State Mobile Office will also be on-site providing a variety of services. Necessary documents and fees will still apply. A list of fees and documentation needed can be found in the bottom provided link.



The Community Connect Planning Team acknowledges the event could not be successful without the help of community partners, sponsorships, and volunteers. It thanked the following: 2/42 Community Church for hosting the event and Bank of Ann Arbor, Brighton Masonic Lodge, Livingston County United Way, and Livingston Sunrise Rotary for sponsoring the event.