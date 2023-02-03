Community Connect Event Hosted Saturday At 2|42 Church

February 3, 2023

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com



A free event designed to connect Livingston County residents with information, resources, and free services will take place this weekend.



Community Connect 2023 will take place Saturday, February 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 2|42 Community Church in Genoa Township.



This free one-day event is open to the public and features more than 50 public service representatives to provide helpful information, free personal care items, and services like health screenings and haircuts.



Free giveaways such as laundry detergent and winter gear, diapers, and boxed lunches for those who are in need.



Livingston County United Way Executive Director Anne Rennie told WHMI it takes a village of volunteers for this kind of event.



She says the public should know there is always a large rush at the 10:00 a.m. opening time; however, there will be plenty of supplies available for everyone.



More information on the event can be found at the attached link.