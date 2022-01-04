15th Annual Community Connect Seeking Volunteers To Help

January 4, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Volunteers are being sought for an annual county-wide resource fair connecting people with needed information, resources, and free services.



Livingston County’s 15th Annual Community Connect will take place on Saturday, February 5th from10am until 2pm at 2|42 Community Church in Genoa Township. This free event is hosted by the Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care Committee, and serves as a one-stop shop for resources and services.



Guests will have access to food, personal care items, haircuts, laundry detergent, socks, legal consultation, and more. Breakfast and lunch are provided at no charge. No registration is required, but attendees need to secure their own transportation to and from the event.



In order to make this event as successful as possible, hundreds of dedicated volunteers are being sought. Volunteers are needed to not only welcome guests and help them find resources, but also for setting up on the day before, taking down after the event, and making sure the facility is clean and safe during the day. Free lunch, snacks and beverages will be available to Saturday volunteers.



The Committee recognizes the concern for public health in gatherings and is encouraging mask wearing to help mitigate the spread of COVID. They ask that anyone experiencing any symptoms on the day of the event, to please stay home and rest.



Volunteers may register online at https://bit.ly/3HACNOf, or by calling Liz Welch for more information at 810-494-3000. Volunteer registrations are due by January 21st.