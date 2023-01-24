Community Connect Returns Next Weekend

January 24, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A free one-day event that helps connect Livingston County residents in need with local resources and information is set for next weekend.



Community Connect 2023 will take place next Saturday, February 4th from 10am to 1pm at 2|42 Community Church located at 7526 Grand River in Genoa Township. The free one-day event is open to everyone.



More than 50 public service and agency exhibitors will be available to provide residents with helpful basic need information, free personal care items, and services like health screenings and haircuts.



Free giveaways that include laundry detergent; winter gear such as coats, hats and gloves; blankets; personal care items; diapers; socks; food; and a boxed lunch to-go.



Some free services offered include haircuts, health screenings, attorney services, flu shots, the Big Red Barrel for safe medication disposal, and hearing care.



The event is put on under the Homeless Continuum of Care and Livingston County United Way Executive Director Anne Rennie says it takes hundreds of volunteers to make it happen.



Rennie told WHMI they were able to bring back some cool things from the past including haircuts that were always a big draw – along with a lot of giveaways so families can get a number of their needs met when they come in. She said it’s a really inspiring day that so many walk away from feeling great about the community and what a difference things can make.



The event was previously held at Parker Middle School and was held in a virtual format during COVID. Rennie says they want to make sure to get the word out about the new location at 2/24 Church but also that the time frame has been shortened a bit.



Doors open at 10am and Rennie says there’s always a large rush in the morning but she assures there will be plenty of supplies for everyone to get everything they need at any given time.



More information is available in the provided link.