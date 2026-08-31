Community Catalysts Announce New Attainable Single-Family Home Program

August 31, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A brand-new housing initiative is aimed at bringing back starter homes to Livingston County.



Community Catalysts, a Livingston County housing non-profit, recently announced the

launch of Bethel Homes, Powered by Lake Trust – the County's newest attainable single-family home program.



Bethel Homes will build two different home types: a two-story 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home, and a ranch-style 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home. The homes will range in size from 960-1232-square-feet, and both styles will have a full basement. At a price point of $250,000, these homes will be reserved for individuals and families who currently live or work in Livingston County and earn less than 60% of the area median income.



This landmark project will launch with four new single-family homes constructed on Burkhart Road in Howell Township - offering a permanent, affordable path to homeownership for income-qualifying residents. Construction of the first four homes is slated to start in October of this year, with homes ready for occupancy in mid-2027.



The homebuyer application portal will open on September 30th.



How Can a Newly-Constructed Home Be Sold for $250,000?

As a local nonprofit, Community Catalysts is committed to helping lower-income people in our county move into quality housing that they can afford. Through many partnerships, including with our sister nonprofit, Community Catalysts Development Company; our builder, Norfolk Homes; and partnerships with foundations and philanthropic funders, we can sell these homes for about $100,000 less than it costs to build them. Down payment assistance will also be available to homebuyers, which will further reduce the net price of each home.



In addition, Livingston County’s first Community Land Trust (CLT) is being formed to keep all Bethel Homes perpetually affordable for generations to come.



What Is a Community Land Trust?

A community land trust is a housing model in which a nonprofit owns the land and makes the homes on that land available to eligible buyers at below-market prices. What makes a CLT distinct is what happens when a homeowner is ready to sell: rather than the home returning to market-rate pricing, a shared-equity agreement keeps it affordable for the next buyer — and the one after that — in perpetuity.



A First for Livingston County

Bethel Homes is Livingston County’s first community land trust. For the many residents who earn too much to qualify for traditional subsidized housing but too little to afford market-rate homeownership, there has been no middle path — until now.



"Our goal in creating a CLT in Livingston County is to provide an opportunity for homeownership to people who live or work here and who would not otherwise be able to own their own home," said Eileen Zilch, CEO of Community Catalysts. "Bethel Homes, powered by Lake Trust, is how we begin to permanently change that story."



Powered by Lake Trust

Bethel Homes is made possible through a partnership with Lake Trust Credit Union, a local

financial institution whose support is foundational to bringing this first-of-its-kind project to life in Livingston County.



"At Lake Trust, we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive, and that begins with having a safe, stable place to call home. Bethel Homes represents the kind of innovative, community-driven solution that can create lasting change for individuals and families across Livingston County. We are proud to partner with Community Catalysts to help bring this vision to life and expand access to affordable housing while strengthening the financial well-being of our communities." David Snodgrass, President & CEO, Lake Trust



Apply — and Spread the Word



The application portal for the first four Bethel Homes properties will open on September 30, 2026.



Applications will be accepted at www.community-catalysts.com/bethelhomes.



Applicants should be aware that Bethel Homes will consider applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. With only four homes available in this inaugural development, timing matters, and we strongly encourage eligible individuals and families to apply as early as possible.



Know someone who might qualify? Please share this opportunity. Bethel Homes exists to open doors for people who have never had the opportunity for homeownership where they live or work – until now.





About Community Catalysts

Community Catalysts is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing more attainable housing to Livingston County, Michigan. Community Catalysts leads the county-wide housing initiative, Housing Catalysts, whose goal is to facilitate the development of more housing that people can afford. Bethel Homes, powered by Lake Trust, launches the County’s first community land trust — a permanent, community-rooted path to attainable homeownership in Livingston County. To learn more or get involved, visit www.community-catalysts.org.