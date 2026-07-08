Community Bible Church, 2|42 Bringing Back Summer to Shine Picnic This Month

July 8, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Another "Summer to Shine" picnic is planned later this month for those of all ages and abilities.



"It's for the disabled throughout the community, sponsored by 2|42 and Community Bible Church. It's where we have games, a DJ, food and a big dance. Huge," said Jeff Stephenson, local ambassador for "Night to Shine" through the Tim Tebow Foundation, a prom event held in the winter for those with special needs.



The Hawaiian-themed "Summer to Shine" picnic is scheduled 5:30 pm - 8 pm Friday, July 17 at Community Bible Church in Brighton. The local Hungry Howie's will provide the food.



"We're going to have the police and fire department coming. The sheriff's department and a Wayne County deputy. When the fire department comes, they might squirt the hose or whatever," said Stephenson.



A LETS shuttle bus will provide transportation from 2|42 to CBC and back, continuously throughout the evening.



Registration information is linked below.