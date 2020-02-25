Communities Declare Snow Emergencies In Advance of Winter Storm

February 25, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





Several local communities are preparing for the expected snow storm coming our way.



The Villages of Pinckney and Fowlerville have declared a Snow Emergency as the forecast calls for up to 8 inches of snow to blanket the region starting later tonight and then through the day Wednesday. In Pinckney, the emergency starts at midnight, while in Fowlerville, it starts Wednesday at 8am. Both remain in effect until Noon on Thursday.



Generally the declaration means cars cannot be parked on municipal streets to allow for snow removal. Cars that are left parked in designated areas may be towed at the owner’s expense.



The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Southeast Michigan from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night, with heavy snow and total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute to some degree, but the evening commute on Wednesday appears to be the time frame when the heaviest snow will be falling.



