Communities Celebrating Spring with Ladies' Night Out

May 8, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Brighton and South Lyon are both hosting a ladies’ night out this week.



Brighton’s second annual “Spring Fling” is Thursday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. “Shop, dine and visit your favorite businesses in downtown Brighton,” their Facebook post said.



Businesses around the downtown area are hosting specials, from freebies to discounts. Their Facebook page, which is linked below, has details from the participating stores and restaurants.



Downtown South Lyon’s “Ladies’ Night Out” will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday and run until 9 p.m. “Come join the fun and celebrate the weekend with us!”



Those who make a food or monetary donation for Active Faith can get a swag bag while supplies last. Many downtown businesses are participating this year. There will also be raffles and free gifts around the social district.



(photo credit: Downtown Brighton, Downtown South Lyon)