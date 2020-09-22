County Committee Advances Process For CARES Grant Funding

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





New grant funding would support Livingston County and those that contract with the local governments with COVID relief.



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners’ Public Safety and Infrastructure and Development Committee met online Monday afternoon. Planning Director Kathleen Kline-Hudson said they have become aware of COVID-19 funding support that has become available to all 83 counties in Michigan through Community Development Block Grant CARES funding administered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Funding totals awarded are based on population. If granted, Livingston County’s allocation would be $370,301.71.



In a memo to Commissioners, Kline-Hudson wrote that the grant will be used to assist with healthcare equipment, public services, salary reimbursement, and other CDBG eligible costs as necessary to respond to COVID-19. She told the committee this grant will assist the county government, the local units of government within Livingston County, and non-profits that contract with county governments. Kline-Hudson said she is working with economic development partner Ann Arbor SPARK for ideas on how to best use the funding.



The Public Safety Committee unanimously approved the resolution authorizing the grant process to continue. It will next go to the full Board of Commissioners for final approval.