Commissioners Select Griffith As New Board Chair

February 19, 2020

A familiar face will be leading the Livingston County Board of Commissioners following the resignation of its former chair.



At its Finance Committee meeting this morning, the board unanimously selected County Commissioner Carol Griffith to lead the board for the remainder of 2020. The vote followed the surprise announcement last week that Board Chair Donald Parker would be stepping down in order to pursue the open job of County Administrator. Griffith is not new to the role of board chair, having served in the role previously.



As for filling Parker’s 5th District seat, Commissioner Bob Bezotte motioned at today’s meeting to appoint former Commissioner Jay Drick to fill the remainder of the term, but the motion failed on a 4-4 vote. Those voting against the motion were Griffith and fellow Commissioners Kate Lawrence, Dennis Dolan and Gary Childs. In support were Bezotte and Commissioners Wes Nakagiri, Doug Helzerman and William Green. Drick previously indicated he plans to run for the seat in November, but also sought an appointment. Others who have filed for the appointment are former Commissioner Mike Randall and Howell Township Planning Commission member Glen Miller. Drick and Randall are Republicans, Miller is a Democrat.



Parker’s resignation was effective last Thursday, February 13th at 5pm, giving the board 30 days from that point to fill the seat in order to avoid a special election. Following today’s meeting, the county released a statement that interested parties submit a letter of interest and a résumé by 5pm, Wednesday February 26th, with interviews scheduled for the Board of Commissioners meeting the following Wednesday, March 4th. Applicants must be residents of District 5, which includes the City of Howell and Cohoctah and Howell townships. Details are posted below. (JK)