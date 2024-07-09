Commissioners Domas, Deaton Receive MI Legislative Tributes

July 9, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Two Livingston County Commissioners were recognized Monday with Michigan legislative tributes.



State Representative Bob Bezotte presented the awards to commissioners Dave Domas and Roger Deaton during this week's commission meeting.



Domas’ award recognized his more than 26 years of service as a county commissioner. He was first elected in November of 1993, and except for a brief hiatus, has served ever since.



He represents District 2, which includes all of Deerfield and Tyrone Twps., and Oceola Twp. Precincts 2 and 5.



Deaton, a US Navy veteran, was recognized for having been selected to receive the Michigan American Legion’s “Legionnaire of the Year” award.



Bezotte, a US Army veteran, personally thanked Deaton for his service to Michigan’s veteran population.



Deaton currently is serving in his first term as a commissioner, and represents District 6, representing Brighton Twp. Precincts 2 and 6; Genoa Twp. Precincts 1, 2, 3, 5, 9-12; and Oceola Twp. Precinct 2.



While Bezotte signed and presented both tributes, they were also signed by State Rep. Ann Bollin, State Senator Lana Theis, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.