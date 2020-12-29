Commissioner Griffith Delivers County Year-End Report

December 29, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Chair of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners has presented their review of 2020.



At their final meeting of the year, held online, Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Carol Griffith gave an overview of the county’s efforts throughout a year that posed challenges unseen before it. Despite the challenges faced by the COVID, Griffith said she believes the county can come out of it even stronger. She said, “On behalf of the board of commissioners, I’d like to assure you Livingston County remains resilient, compassionate, and strong. Yes, the implications of the coronavirus for our nation, our state , and our county and our residents are profound, and they will reverberate for years to come. The duration and the severity of the economic contraction remains uncertain. But one thing is for certain. With great adversity comes enduring strength. And I totally believe that for Livingston County.”



Griffith said from the outset of the pandemic, commissioners took necessary and responsible action to weather the initial storm and allow them to move into 2021 on solid financial footing. The county continues to maintain its Triple-A bond rating and operate with the lowest county tax millage in the state.



She commended the work of public safety and health care workers and others on the frontlines of the pandemic. Griffith recognized the county’s elections division for conducting 3 elections with record numbers of voters. Residents, in her words, did a tremendous job with the census, with Livingston County having the highest response rate in the state. They were also able to open Fillmore County Park.



The county also worked through several administration and board changes throughout the year- the most difficult coming from the sudden passing of Commissioner Dennis Dolan. Griffith said his thoughtful 17 years of leadership to the county will be forever remembered and cherished. She also took time to recognize Chief Financial Officer Cindy Catanach for stepping in as Acting County Administrator after Ken Hinton’s unexpected passing in late 2019. Catanach served in that role until Commissioners selected Nathan Burd full time. Griffith said his work ethic and passion is beyond compare, and it is clear he is the right fit for the County.



The Board also welcomed two members this year, in Jay Gross and Jay Drick; and is saying goodbye to three: Bill Green, Bob Bezotte, and Gary Childs. Griffith said she looks forward to working with incoming commissioners Carol Sue Reader, Mitchell Zajac, and Brenda Plank in January.



Griffith said they continue to seek guidance from the state and the Livingston County Health Department, and their first priority is ensuring the health and well-being of their employees while continuing crucial services.



A link to the full review can be found below.