Commissioner Dolan Passes Away Unexpectedly

April 1, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





Livingston County Commissioner Dennis Dolan has passed away.



Details about the circumstances of his death were not immediately available. However, it did come as a surprise to commissioners, many of whom expressed their condolences Wednesday morning during the virtual county commission meeting. Acting Board Chair Carol Griffith said that Dolan, "served with a quiet leadership of integrity. He will be missed. This is all a great surprise to all of us."



Commissioner Bob Bezotte also added a tribute, saying that "He was a dear friend to all of us on the board. I'm going to miss him. I enjoyed working with him on committees. I learned a lot from him. He was always very, very professional. Even if he didn't agree with you, he conducted himself in a professional manner. He's definitely going to be missed."





Dolan’s grandson, Dennis L. Dolan III, also announced the death in a Facebook post this morning, saying he was happy his father got to meet his grandson before "going home to Grandma. I know you two are smiling down, watching us. I love you Grandpa, Rest in Heaven.”



Dolan, who lived in Hamburg Township, represented District 8 which includes most of that township and a portion of Green Oak Township. The retired plumber and former business owner served on the commission since 2003 and was its Vice-Chair.



Commissioner Dolan chaired the Construction Committee and was vice-chairman of the Public Safety and Infrastructure and Development Committee. He was also a member of the Finance Committee, Southeast Michigan Consortium Board and the Human Services Collaborative Body. Dolan leaves behind three children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Service information has not been released.



A press release issued by the county is attached.