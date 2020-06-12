Board of Commissioners Accepts 2019 Clerk's Report

June 12, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley presented her office’s annual report for 2019 to the Board of Commissioner’s at their most recent meeting, held online Monday.



This year’s report provided a statistical and informational summary of the office and their efforts. Hundley told commissioners that as we enter the potential budget crisis due to the pandemic, it is important for commissioners to be aware of what services the county is mandated to perform, and those that they aren’t. That’s what the 2019 report is focused on.



Along with being the Clerk to the Board of Commissioners, Hundley’s Office is also responsible for the Vital Records Division, the Elections Division, and as the Clerk of the Circuit Court. The Vital Records Division handles services including business registration, military discharge records, administering oaths to judges and notaries, and processing concealed pistol licenses. The Elections Division last year ran three elections. There were nearly 2,900 new voter registrations in 2019, with 183 people taking advantage of new law which allows registration on the day of an election. As Clerk of the Circuit Court, the office is tasked with the preservation of all court records for future generations. The report highlights the launch of the Business Court branch of the Civil Division, which allows for cases in that branch to move more quickly through the system, with 48% having been disposed within 6 months. The Clerk’s Office is also responsible for the financial accounting of the 44th Circuit Court.



Hundley told commissioners that she is one of few officials that utilize comment cards and that they received a 99% excellent service-rating from 256 cards that were submitted last year. The Board unanimously accepted the report, with Commissioner Kate Lawrence thanking Hundley and her staff for their work.





A full copy of the report can be found beginning on page 158 of the Board's agenda, found through the link below.