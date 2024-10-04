Commerce Twp Man Charged in Fatal Motorcycle Crash

October 4, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A 59-year-old Commerce Township man turned himself in to police Friday on a misdemeanor charge in the June 16 motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of another Commerce Township man.



Khim Lal Ghimire was arraigned on the charge of moving violation causing death, a misdemeanor which carries up to a 1-year in jail and/or a $2,000 fine.



52-1 District Court Magistrate Lewis Langham Jr. set a $2,000 personal bond for Ghimire.



Ghimire is charged in the death of 40-year-old Joshua Steven Moomaw, who succumbed to his injuries on June 24.



The crash happened June 16 about 9:17 p.m. on northbound Wixom Road at Stratford Villa Way in Commerce Township.



Moomaw was on a 2006 Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle

and waiting to turn left from Wixom Road onto Stratford Villa Way. At the same time, a 2019 Toyota Sienna, driven by Ghimire, was northbound on Wixom Road approaching Stratford Villa Way



Ghimire failed to observe the stopped motorcycle and struck it from behind.



Moomaw was taken to the hospital by Commerce Township Fire Department paramedics where he later died from his injuries.



His 41-year-old wife, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, was hospitalized for her injuries and later released. Neither person was wearing a helmet.



Ghimire was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the incident which was investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.



Ghimire is due back in court on Oct. 16 for a pretrial conference.