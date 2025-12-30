Crash in Commerce Twp Injures Elderly Man

December 30, 2025

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



An investigation underway after a crash involving a semi-truck and a car in Commerce Township.



According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 7:15 Tuesday morning on Pontiac Trail near Martin Parkway. That’s where the initial investigation shows the semi was pulling out of Walmart and onto eastbound Pontiac Trail when a Chevy Malibu, going westbound at the time, hit the back of the trailer.



An 87-year-old man, the driver of the Malibu, was then pinned inside the car. He was able to get out with help from the Commerce Fire Department and taken to the hospital with what’s believed to be minor injuries. The semi-truck driver was given a ticket, and no other injuries were reported.