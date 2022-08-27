Search Continues For Missing Commerce Township Teen

August 27, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Detectives are renewing their request for the public’s help in finding a missing Commerce Township teen.



Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Laken Elezabeth Lewis, who has been missing for more than a week.



Police say she has not been seen by her family since she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park to go for a walk around 6:15pm on August 18th. Lewis was due to come home approximately two hours later and never returned.



The girl’s mother said Laken is never late without asking for permission and would have kept her informed if she were to be late. Laken’s biological father lives in Grand Haven in west Michigan and told Detectives he had not had contact with his daughter in several weeks.



Lewis is described as 5-foot 7-inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue zip up jacket, shorts or multi-colored pants and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes.



The family has not had any contact with her through social media. Detectives have received few tips as to her whereabouts.



Anyone who has seen or heard from Lewis is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.