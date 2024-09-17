Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


A road closure is scheduled this week on Commerce Road for culvert work.

Commerce Road will be closed to thru-traffic between 13,311 Commerce Road and the gated entrance to the GM Proving Grounds.

The advisory encompasses Commerce, Hartland, and Brighton Townships. The closure is needed to replace a cross culvert.

Work is scheduled on Wednesday from 8:30am to 3:30pm and on Thursday, from 8:30am to 1:30pm.

The Livingston County Road Commission advises that an alternate route is needed.