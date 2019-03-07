Comments Sought On Plan To Upgrade Kensington Boat Launch

March 7, 2019

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks is seeking input on a proposal to make improvements to the West Boat Launch facility at Kensington Metropark.



This project will help realize some of the accessibility-related goals identified in the Kensington Master Plan adopted by the Metroparks Board of Commissioners in February 2017. The project is on the National Huron River Water Trail and involves the development of the West Boat Launch site for accessibility including a new floating canoe/kayak dock, launch, and gangway. There will also be improvements to the parking lot, including a new barrier free parking area with four additional van spaces along with accessible picnic tables and grills. Various other amenities will include accessible concrete walkways, signage, and a pet waste station; and an accessible vault latrine restroom.



Interested parties are invited to review the conceptual site plan, posted on the Metroparks website. A link is below. A project display will also be posted at the Village of Milford office located at 1100 Atlantic Street, Milford, MI 48381, through Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Written comments will be accepted via email to jason.bibby@metroparks.com or at the display location.



Kensington Metropark is one of 13 Metroparks. The 4,486-acre park is located on the border of Livingston and Oakland counties just off I-96. (JK)