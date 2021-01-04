Comment Period Open For Genoa Twp. Rec Plan

January 4, 2021

By Mike Kruzman





Genoa Township officials have provided a draft recreation master plan for review in front of a scheduled public hearing.



The public review and comment period is open, with comments being received on the draft 2021-2025 Genoa Township Recreation Plan, which is posted below. With their current plan set to expire, a new one is required by February 1st in order to be eligible for grants from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in the coming calendar year. Officials reviewed the draft that was prepared earlier this month at a recent Board of Trustees meeting.



Supervisor Bill Rogers said they are fortunate to have a lot to work with in Genoa Township, and are interested in what residents locally and in surrounding communities might like to see. He told WHMI, “We’re always looking for what is the ‘next best recreation.’ And quite frankly, Livingston County has been extremely blessed when you look at all the state parks and lakes and everything else. And we want to work with that and surrounding communities and say, “Okay, what can we make that works and everybody will use.’”



Early public input in the draft plan showed desires for a dog park and water and splash features for kids. Residents also showed interest in expanding trails and connections, along with adult activity equipment to compliment to children’s playground. The Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, January 13th to hear further public comment on the plan.



Copies of it are available at the Genoa Township Hall on Dorr Road during regular business hours, or at www.genoa.org.