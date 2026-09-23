Motor City Comic Con Kid’s Program Guide Contest Deadline Monday

September 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The deadline is nearing for young creators to design the cover of the November 2026 Kid’s Program Guide for Motor City Comic Con or MC3.



Children ages 12 and under can put their creativity on display through the Motor City Comic Con Kids Program Cover Art Contest, giving one young artist the opportunity to have their original artwork featured as the official cover of the November 2026 Kids' Program Guide.



The contest got underway at the end of August - with entries accepted through 11:59pm EST. on Monday, September 28th.



Children are encouraged to create an original piece of artwork inspired by their favorite elements of comics, superheroes, anime, or pop culture for a chance to see their creation featured throughout Motor City Comic Con's Fall 2026 event, taking place November 13-15th at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace in Novi.



-Create. Color. Get Creative



-The contest is open to children 12 years of age and under, with one entry permitted per child. Artwork must be created solely by the child and must be original in concept, design, and execution. AI generated artwork, copied or traced artwork, and artwork recreated from existing photographs, illustrations, comics, logos, advertisements, and other copyrighted works will not be accepted.



Young artists can use traditional media including colored pencils, markers, pens, ink, graphite pencils, charcoal, pastels or crayons to create their masterpieces.



Entries should be created on 8.5 x 11-inch portrait format and submitted online at www.MotorCityComicCon.com as a JPG, PNG, or PDF.



A parent or legal guardian must submit the entry and agree to the contest Official Rules stated on the entry page of the website.



Three Finalists. One Grand Prize Winner.



Following the submission period, Motor City Comic Con will select three finalists based on creativity, originality, artistic expression, and fit with the contest theme.



The three finalist artworks will be featured on Motor City Comic Con's official social media pages from October 5-11, 2026, giving fans and the community an opportunity to vote for the Grand Prize winner.



The Grand Prize Winner will be notified on or about October 12, 2026, and will receive:



• The opportunity to have their artwork featured as the official cover of the November 2026 Motor City Comic Con Kids' Program Guide.



• A Family-Four-Pack of passes to Motor City Comic Con's Fall 2026 Convention, taking place November 13-15, 2026.



• A Family Four-Pack of passes to Emagine Theatres.





The second and third place finalists will each receive a pair of tickets to Motor City Comic Con's November 2026 convention.



President of Motor City Comic Con Beth Burland said "Motor City Comic Con has always been a place where fans of all ages can celebrate the characters, stories, and creativity they love, and we wanted to give our youngest fans a chance to be a part of the convention in a really special way. We can't wait to see the incredible creativity and imagination our young artists bring to this contest."



The contest offers young artists the opportunity to see their work showcased to thousands of fans attending Michigan's largest and longest-running pop culture convention.



Founded in 1989, Motor City Comic Con is one of the premier conventions in the United States featuring some of the largest actors from television, movies, and streaming platforms, along with the most creative artists, writers, and comic book creators in the industry.



Throughout the three-day weekend celebrity and comic guests participate in autographs and photo opportunities with attendees, for additional fees. Attendees can also participate in various panel discussions, attractions, events, and explore various exhibitors. Artists, writers, and illustrators will also be featured throughout Artist Alley over the three-day convention. In addition, there will be crafters that will have gifts, crafts, and replicas available, and some of the largest comic book and multimedia dealers from across the country that offer a variety of merchandise including comics, toys, art, unique jewelry, clothing, memorabilia and much more! Fans can also expect the traditional favorites such as Cosplay Contests and kid-friendly activities, along with many more events and activities.



For complete contest rules, submission requirements, and to enter, visit www.MotorCityComicCon.com and select the "Things To Do" tab. That link is provided.



Photo: Motor City Comic Con.