Comerica Park Renamed Fifth Third Park

September 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Detroit Tigers and Fifth Third Bancorp (NYSE: FITB) today announced that Comerica Park will become Fifth Third Park, reflecting Fifth Third's growing investment in Detroit, its commitment to Michigan communities and its long-standing support of the region’s economic growth.



The Detroit Tigers and Fifth Third Bank announced the name change at a press conference on the field this afternoon.



The naming rights transition follows Fifth Third's merger with Comerica and brings together two organizations with deep roots in Detroit and a shared commitment to the city's future.



Michigan is one of Fifth Third’s most important markets nationally and a cornerstone of its Midwest franchise.



"As a life-long Michigander and Tigers fan, it's a genuine privilege to see our name go up at this ballpark," said Steve Davis, Region President, Michigan, Fifth Third Bank. "Fifth Third Park will stand as a visible symbol of our long-term commitment to this city, its people and its future. Michigan is a top-tier market for Fifth Third, and Detroit sits at the center of its economic future. Whether it's supporting local businesses, investing in neighborhoods or partnering with organizations that strengthen our communities, we are committed to helping Detroit continue to thrive for generations to come."



The announcement builds on Fifth Third's growing presence in Michigan. Following its merger with Comerica, Fifth Third became the largest retail deposit holder in both Michigan and Detroit, established its Michigan regional headquarters at One Campus Martius in downtown Detroit, and maintained the Great Lakes Campus in Farmington Hills, one of the bank's largest employment centers. Together, these locations reinforce Michigan’s role as one of Fifth Third’s most important markets.



“We’re proud to welcome Fifth Third Bank to the Detroit Tigers family and to introduce a new chapter in the club’s history and tradition with the naming of Fifth Third Park,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “This ballpark is truly one of Detroit’s greatest community assets and continues to be a gathering place for generations of Tigers fans. Fifth Third shares our core values and our commitment to giving Tigers fans a first-class entertainment experience. Legacy matters to us, and it’s part of the foundation we’re building with this partnership.”



Since opening in 2000, the ballpark has anchored Detroit's sports and entertainment district, helping fuel downtown's revitalization alongside the city's other major sports and entertainment venues. Together, these venues have made the district one of the most vibrant in the country, drawing millions downtown each year for sports and events.



Investing in Michigan Communities



Through its “Building Stronger Communities” framework, the bank is mobilizing capital, services and partnerships to strengthen economic opportunity and financial well-being statewide. Notably, Fifth Third's nationally recognized Neighborhood Program traces its roots to Detroit's Gratiot & Seven Mile (G7) neighborhood, where the Bank first piloted its place-based economic development model in 2019 before expanding it across its footprint.



Key initiatives include:

• Expansion of Fifth Third’s nationally recognized Neighborhood Program, with a $20 million capital commitment in Detroit’s Gratiot/Seven Mile (G7) and Denby/Whittier neighborhoods to support economic mobility and financial inclusion

• Small business support through grants and place-based economic development programs delivered in partnership with local organizations

The Detroit Tigers and Fifth Third will work together on future community initiatives and fan programs designed to celebrate Detroit's neighborhoods, expand opportunity and strengthen connections between the ballpark and the communities it serves.



"Tigers baseball has been part of Detroit's story for generations, and for the last 25 years this ballpark has been where those memories are made — where a kid goes to a game with their family and, years later, brings their own," said Tim Spence, Chairman, CEO and President of Fifth Third. "That's the spirit we're honored and humbled to be part of. As a bank with deep roots across Michigan, our job now is to live up to what this place means to Detroit by showing up for fans, families and communities for the long run."



Fans can expect a seamless transition as the ballpark takes on its new identity, with signage updates rolling out during the offseason and the marquee signage installed ahead of the 2027 season. Beyond the name, the emphasis will be on how Fifth Third brings the partnership to life — building on the experiences fans already know, including the VIP Gate at the Fifth Third Entry and the Park Perks program at 53.com/tigers, with more to come as the collaboration deepens. During the final homestand of the season, Fifth Third and the Tigers will celebrate fans with a series of activations, including an interactive photo experience and a fan vote to help design the future Detroit Tigers debit card. Fifth Third and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment also remain committed to meaningful community investment in Detroit, with programming focused on expanding opportunity for the next generation of Detroiters.