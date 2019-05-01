Comedy Fundraiser To Support New Playground At Brighton School

May 1, 2019

An adult comedy show fundraiser will benefit students at a Brighton elementary school in need of a new playground.



Traveling comedian Zack Martina and Brighton’s own Corbin Recke have waived their appearance fees and will be performing at Hilton Elementary School’s comedy night and silent auction event on Thursday, May 9th, at Mt. Brighton. Recke, currently lives in Los Angeles, but is coming to town in support of helping to fund the construction of a new playground at Hilton, which he attended as a young student.



Hilton PTO President Lauren Coffman said they have big plans for a sensory-friendly play area that will be put up in the current location of the school’s kindergarten playground. She said the current playground is only 4 swings and a basketball hoop, and has been there for nearly as long as the school. They hope to build a new playscape with 8 swings, a nature play area, a music area, and lots of equipment that kids can swing, spin, and climb on. She said it’s important to make it sensory-friendly so that every student can use, explore, and discover with it.



Coffman said that Martina and Recke’s acts are not family friendly, and that parents and anyone in the community who is 21 and older should use this as an opportunity to go out for the night without the kids and have some laughs while helping a good cause. A silent auction will take place with bids being made solely through a smart phone app, allowing those who wish to help out but can’t attend that very chance. A cash bar and food will also be available. Coffman estimates that to get a little bit of everything they want and 8 swings will cost around $30,000.



Tickets are available at the link below for $25, with VIP tables for 6 being offered for $300. (Photo- Eventbrite.com) (MK)