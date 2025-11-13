Comedian Zach Martina at Cleary Commons to Benefit STEAM Syndicate

November 13, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Laugh for a cause at Cleary Commons Friday night. Comedian Zach Martina will perform an 18 and older show to benefit the STEAM Syndicate of Livingston County.



"Supports the kids in all of Livingston County. It doesn't matter what school you are at. Even with homeschooling. One of the things we do is push robotics. Girls Solve It! Destination Imagination. We do some different programs," says spokesman Nathan Gorang.



Gorang says all proceeds help further their mission in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.



"Funding these robots to keep these dues down, so parent are not having to spend a lot of money to get their kids to work on STEAM activities," he added. "We want to make sure that when these kids come up with some crazy ideas, or innovative ideas, that we have the funds that can take their dreams to fruition."



Tickets to Friday night's Zach Martina show are $40 apiece. That includes hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.



On-site babysitting also will be offered for $10.



