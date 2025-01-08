Comedian John Heffron to Headline Annual Victory for Veterans Fundraiser

January 8, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Comedian and South Lyon native John Heffron will headline largest fundraiser for Veterans Connected next month at Crystal Gardens in Howell.



"My day, who is a veteran, he's so excited about it that when we were going to get my car fixed somewhere in Howell, he drove me by the building to show me where I would be performing. It was almost like I was going into junior high, and he just wanted to let me know how to get home if the bus doesn't pick up," Heffron told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



According to Veterans Connected, Heffron is a winner of Last Comic Standing, and has appeared on The Tonight Show, Chelsea Lately, The Late Late Show, HBO, FX, VH1, A&E, and CMT.



"Livingston County has not had somebody of John's stature here. We have not had this," said Veterans Connected Chairman Bryan Bradford. "We're actually knocking down all the walls at Crystal Gardens. We're going to put 600 people in there. It's going to be a family-style dinner. We're just going to have a great time that night and have some fun."



The annual "Victory for Veterans" dinner and live silent auction is the evening of February 8. Since 2019, Veterans Connected as provided over $650,000 in aid, all with the aim of reducing the tragic suicide rate of 44 veterans per day.



Veterans Connected is still seeking silent auction items and sponsors for the event.



