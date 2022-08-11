Colonial Kensington Returns This Weekend

August 11, 2022

Area residents of all ages are being invited to experience the sights and sounds of history during a popular tradition at Kensington Metropark this weekend.



Colonial Kensington offers attendees a chance to visit with historically-dressed reenactors portraying civilian and military life of the Colonial era.



The event takes place on Saturday from 9am to 6pm and on Sunday from 9am to 4pm.



Guests are entertained with music and dramatizations. They can witness the firing of muskets and canons, as well as shop the booths of merchants where hand-crafted items made like they were in the 18th century are available for purchase.



Visitors can also walk or take a horse-drawn hayride back in time to the Kensington Living History Village. A kids’ drill with wooden muskets will be at 1pm, followed by a Colonial fashion show at 2pm. Officials say capping off both days is the afternoon battle, which is a must-see at 3pm.



Details are available in the provided link.