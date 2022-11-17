Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified

November 17, 2022

Jessica Mathews





The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon.



The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Honda Civic operated by Cramer was traveling westbound on I-96 when he left the roadway, traveled through the median and struck a 2013 Ford Escape head-on that was operated by Glavin.



Cramer was reported deceased on the scene. Glavin had to be extricated from his vehicle and died on the way to the hospital. The freeway was closed for approximately 4 hours during the investigation.



The Sheriff’s Office said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and speed does not appear to be a factor but alcohol and drug use is still under investigation.