College Planning Class Offers Insight And Advice For Parents, Students

September 10, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Parents of high school students intending to continue their studies post-graduation are invited to attend an upcoming college planning class in Brighton.



Parents of sophomores, juniors, and seniors in the Brighton, Hartland, Milford, and South Lyon school districts can now register for Michigan College Funding’s planning class, “How to choose the BEST Colleges for your Student and your Pocketbook.” Students are also encouraged to attend.



The event will take place on Tuesday, September 21st, at Brighton High School, from 7 to 8:30pm.



Speaking will be Certified College Planning Specialist Bob Hoger. Hoger has been a speaker on the subject for 17 years. In this informal class, Hoger will cover how to help students decide which colleges to apply to and the important questions to ask the colleges before doing so. He will give insight on what the new SAT means for students and whether or not they should take the ACT. The class will provide a time-line for success and share how procrastination could lead to higher college expenses. Hoger will additionally cover six major changes to the financial aid process, along with how to maximize a student’s potential to receive scholarships, grants, and other forms of gift aid.



Reservations are necessary as sessions traditionally fill up quickly. Call (866) 433-7555 or email RSVP@mcfcollege.com with name, phone number, workshop date and location, and the number of people attending to reserve a seat.



Logo: Michigan College Funding