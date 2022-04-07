College Enrollment Decline

April 7, 2022

By Ken Rogulski krogulski@whmi.com



College enrollment is on the decline at two Michigan Schools. Central and Western Michigan are both down. In Mt Pleasant, Central Michigan University officials have closed two residence halls due to the shortage on incoming students. And around the Chippawa Campus, local business are being affected. Ben Breidenstein, co-owner of Bird Bar and Grill reports he has seen a definite decline in business. According to the Michigan Association of State Universities, Central Michigan University has a 45% drop in enrollment from 20-10 to 2-21. In Kalamazoo, Western Michigan University has seen it’s student enrollment drop about one-third since 2004.