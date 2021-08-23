Colleagues Recall Passion Of Longtime Livingston EMS Employee

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A longtime member of Livingston County Emergency Medical Services is being remembered as an “incredible co-worker” and lover of animals.



EMS Paramedic Operations Supervisor Kim McEvoy passed away Saturday after a bout with pancreatic cancer. She was 54.



According to a Facebook post from Livingston County EMS, McEvoy began her career with the department in September 1988, and was promoted to Operations Supervisor in June 1995. Over the course of her tenure, McEvoy was involved with the county’s HAZMAT team and competed on the LCEMS team at Michigan EMS Expo; where her team took first place in 1994, 1995, and 1996.







She also was a Firefighter and Sergeant, and worked with the Brighton Township Fire Department, which later became the Brighton Area Fire Authority. McEvoy was remembered for “a laugh that was contagious and a huge love for animals,” including spending her free time at the barn with her horse, home snuggling with her animals, or on numerous adventures with her friends.



The Facebook past went on to say that McEvoy’s loss was “devastating” and that they “will sincerely miss seeing Kim smiling and laughing” and that her passing not only heavily affects their department, “but the many people she met along the way throughout our county and beyond.”



EMS Director David Feldpausch told WHMI that McEvoy “had a strong passion for EMS, education and employee advocacy. She was a dear friend to many and will be missed greatly by the public safety community. She is survived by her mother and two sisters.”



Service details for McEvoy are pending.