Man Charged After Threatening Neighbor With Hammer

October 13, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Brighton Township man accused of threatening his neighbor with a hammer that resulted in a standoff with authorities is due in court next week.



32-year-old Colin Yurick was charged following an incident on Monday afternoon in which he allegedly threatened his 57-year-old neighbor with a hammer. He was arraigned in 53rd District Court in Howell on a single count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault).



Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5,000 block of Knowlson Drive and attempted to make contact with Yurich but had no success.



The Office said considering the offense and Yurick’s known criminal history, the Livingston County Regional Crisis Negotiation Team and Livingston Regional SWAT were activated. After multiple failed attempts to speak with Yurick, a search warrant was obtained. SWAT eventually made entry and took Yurick into custody. No injuries were reported.



Court records show that Yurick has a lengthy criminal history with various convictions that include malicious destruction of a building, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and defrauding an innkeeper.



As part of a separate case in New York in 2020, Yurick pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted menacing of a police officer and was sentenced to 18 months behind bars. In that incident, Yurick pointed a loaded air gun at a Vestal police officer during a traffic stop. The officer in turn shot Yurick, who was subsequently hospitalized for six weeks.



As part of the conditions set forth in the local case, Yurick was ordered to not possess or purchase a firearm or other dangerous weapon and is not to engage in any assaultive, threatening, or intimidating behavior. He is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Tuesday, October 17th before Judge Shauna Murphy.