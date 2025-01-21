Schools Closed Amid Freezing Temperatures, Wind Chills

January 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A large number of schools are closed in the WHMI listening area both today and Wednesday due to extreme cold and wind chills.



A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon Wednesday across Southeast Michigan. Wind chills as low as 15 to 20-degrees below zero are expected. The National Weather Service warns that the dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.



Due to the extreme cold temperatures forecasted, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has made the jail lobby available as a warming center and reminds people to use extreme caution when exposed to these temperatures.



2|42 Community Church on Grand River is also available for those in need for warmth from 9am to 8pm.



The NWS says pets should be kept indoors as much as possible and people are reminded to use caution when traveling outside, and wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. People should also make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly and do not use generators inside.