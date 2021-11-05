Cold Weather Means It's Time To Check CO Detectors

November 5, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and businesses are being reminded to protect themselves against carbon monoxide poisoning during the cold weather months by installing CO alarms.



Daylight Savings Time ends this weekend, and with it, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs are urging Michiganders to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless and poisonous gas which requires an electronic sensor to detect. Known as the “invisible killer,” in 2019, the latest year data is available for, there were 1,090 emergency room visits in Michigan for CO poisoning.



Furnaces, water heaters, dryers, lanterns, space heaters, fireplaces, chimneys and gas stoves all produce the deadly gas.



Symptoms of overexposure include headache, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea, and confusion. At high levels, it can cause death in minutes.



To help protect yourself and your family, the state has several tips. First off, they recommend having working carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home, including the basement. Hire a professional to inspect your furnace or wood-burning stove, making sure it is functionally sound and vented properly. Never run gas, kerosene, propane heaters, or any grill inside your home or unventilated garage. Generators should be run at least 20 feet from the home and never next to windows or doors. Finally never run a car in an enclosed space, like a garage, with the garage door closed.



For more information, visit www.Michigan.gov/MiTracking.