Owners Urged To Keep Pets & Animals Safe During Cold Snap

January 16, 2024

With a bitter cold snap across Livingston County and the state, officials say pets and livestock are very much at risk and it’s critical that owners provide appropriate protection during the frigid temperatures.



While each individual animal tolerates the cold differently, animals that are young or elderly, short-coated, and/or have chronic health conditions can be more susceptible to frigid temperatures.



Amanda Bohlinger is a manager at PetX Supplies and Tack in Howell and offered some safety reminders.



Bohlinger says animals must have some form of shelter and be able to get away from the wind, and have fresh food and water. She said “if their water is out where it will freeze, then they shouldn’t be out there”.



For those who have outdoor animals like barn cats or who might be housing feral cats or have hunting dogs, Bohlinger says they need to make sure to have a way to keep them dry and warm – suggesting lots of straw and not blankets - which can get wet and freeze and won’t hold body heat.



It is recommended to keep pets inside as much as possible and limit their walk and bathroom time.



For anyone walking dogs, Bohlinger recommends using boots for their feet to protect them from all of the salt on roads or in apartment complexes as most that is used is not pet-friendly. She said if they don’t have boots, owners should be prepared to wipe their feet clean to protect them from ingesting anything.



Owners should also make sure animals and livestock have lots of straw to keep warm. While fur protects an animal to a certain degree, Bohlinger says they still need some form of protection to escape the elements and have access to clean, fresh water– especially goats. She added that if a chicken goes one day without water, that can mean a week of no eggs. Bohlinger further suggested sprinkling cayenne pepper on food for chickens, which helps stabilize their body temperature in cold weather and helps them produce more eggs.



More recommendations are available in the provided link on the state's MDARD website.