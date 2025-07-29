Cohoctah Twp Planners to Discuss Proposed Solar Development

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Cohoctah Township Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Tuesday evening to discuss Ranger Power's proposed 2,100 acre solar panel farm, with construction to start in the spring of 2027.



Township Supervisor Mark Fosdick says the company revised their original plan this past April.



"In the original proposal, they included a 100-megawatt battery storage facility, and they removed that from the application," said Fosdick. "It would be a huge development, causing an impact on nearby residents from that standpoint."



"There will be about 1,250 acres of just panels, a 2,100 acre development. The residents at the public hearings said we don't want it, turn it down."



Cohoctah Township is one of dozens of Michigan communities challenging a rule adopted last year by the state's Public Service Commission that allows Ranger Power and others to bypass local control.



"If it's turned down, then they (Ranger Power) have the right to file with the Michigan Public Service Commission outright," he said. "The process will take about a year for the Public Service Commission to forward or deny the application. I don't really see them denying the application."



Tuesday's meeting begins at 7 pm at the Cohoctah Township Hall in Fowlerville. The agenda packet is linked below.